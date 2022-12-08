Get A Dark And Grisly Look At The Lords Of The Fallen Gameplay In New Trailer

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks have released a new trailer for its upcoming sequel, The Lords of the Fallen, and it's another dark and terrifying look at the Soulslike series.

Lords of the Fallen was released back in 2014, and GI Games revealed its long-awaited sequel, The Lords of the Fallen, during Gamescom's Opening Night Live back in August. A new trailer showcasing another look at the world of this sequel was released during The Game Awards 2022 tonight, and while it only featured a few glimpses of gameplay, it seems The Lords of the Fallen is shaping up to be a worthy successor.

Watch The Lords of the Fallen gameplay teaser below:

The Lords of the Fallen is set 1,000 years after the original Lords of the Fallen, and it's been designed with cooperative play in mind, according to Hexworks. Two players can play together in uninterrupted online play and experience an "expansive RPG experience filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and rich narrative," according to a press release from earlier this year.

The Lords of the Fallen will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A release date has not yet been revealed, but it's due out sometime in 2023.

Are you excited for The Lords of the Fallen? Let us know in the comments below!