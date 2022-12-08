From Software Unveils Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

A generation of fans may love From Software for its litany of Souls games, but the studio was once known for its also beloved series, Armored Core. Tonight at The Game Awards, the studio revealed a new entry in its mech shooter franchise: Armored Core IV: Fires of Rubicon.

A cinematic trailer set the table, which begins on a rather gloomy (and lava-filled) note before the mechs emerge to kick up the tempo a few notches. Fires of Rubicon is the first entry in the series since 2013’s Armored Core: Verdict Day, so fans have waited a long time for tonight’s news. Check out the trailer below.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is launching in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.