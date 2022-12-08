Dontnod Entertainment Reveals Action/RPG Banishers: Ghosts Of A New Eden

Dontnod Entertainment has revealed their next game: Banishers: Ghosts of a New Eden. While Dontnod is known best for its work on the Life is Strange series, Banishers is an action/RPG, and it might share more in common with the studio's 2018 game Vampyr. For a better look at the game, check out the teaser below.

In the reveal trailer, a man sits across the table from a woman, holding her hand. Another person in the room calls the man a banisher, one who hunts ghosts. Then, the woman at the table dissolves away into a blue light, indicating that she was a ghost the whole time. Afterward, we get a glimpse at what gameplay might look like, with the man and his ghostly companion leaping into battle with an undead creature called a bonewalker.

Outside that brief trailer, we got a release window. Near the end of 2023, Banishers: Ghosts of a New Eden will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.