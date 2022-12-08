Diablo IV Arrives In June

This evening’s presentation of The Game Awards brought us a new cinematic look at Diablo IV. The long-in-development action/RPG is finally nearing release, and we got a confirmed release date this evening. You’ll be able to confront demons to your heart’s content beginning on June 6, 2023.

While the trailer didn’t offer a wealth of new details about the game, it did show off a pretty epic battle between the forces of Heaven and Hell. The forces seem to be led by Tyrael on one side and Lilith on the other side, and two massive armies clash over the course of the battle.

Check out the full trailer for a glimpse of Blizzard’s top-notch cinematic storytelling.