Dead Cells And Castlevania Crossover In Upcoming DLC

Dead Cells is getting an official Castlevania DLC crossover sometime early next year, called Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania, as announced today during The Game Awards pre-show. The news was announced via a brief animated trailer.

The trailer didn't reveal too much about the DLC, nor did it show any looks at gameplay. Though, given Dead Cells is a Castlevania-inspired indie rogue-lite, we likely assume the core formula will remain roughly the same. The game's Steam page offers a bit more info: A gateway to a striking castle has suddenly appeared, and an imposing warrior called Richter asks you to help him vanquish the great evil within. Enticed by the promise of new loot rather than a sense of moral duty, you strike out through the grounds and corridors of the gothic castle to find and kill this mysterious Dracula.

Additionally, the Steam page boats 51 classic Castlevania songs, 12 newly reimagined tracks, and a brand-new storyline. Gameplay unfolds throughout a fully-explorable Dracula's castle and will feature 14 Castlevania weapons, readapted into Dead Cell's gameplay, three "epic" boss fights, and 20 outfits from "Alucard, Richter Belmont, Simon Belmont, Maria Renard, Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, or even Dracula himself."

No specific release date was given, but Return To Castlevania is expected to be released sometime during "Q1" 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.