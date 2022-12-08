Crime Boss: Rockay City Stars Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, And More

Crime Boss: Rockay City was announced during The Game Awards 2022 and though its trailer was light on gameplay, it featured plenty of surprising celebrities. Michael Madsen is playing the titular Crime Boss, Travis Baker, along with Kim Basinger as Casey, Damion Poitier as Nasara, Danny Trejo as The Dragon, Danny gGover as Gloves, Michael Rooker as Touchdown, Vanilla Ice as Hielo, and Chuck Norris.

The game takes place in Florida in the 90s and is a first-person shooter. Little else is known about the game, but it releases on March 28, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.