Check Out A New Clip From The Mario Movie

Tonight during The Game Awards, we got a new extended look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the upcoming animated movie about, well, the Super Mario Bros.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on April 7, 2023. It's being animated by Illumination Entertainment, the production company behind the Minions and Despicable Me series. It stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, among others.