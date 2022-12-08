The Game Awards 2022

Check Out A New Clip From The Mario Movie

by Blake Hester on Dec 08, 2022 at 09:04 PM

Tonight during The Game Awards, we got a new extended look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the upcoming animated movie about, well, the Super Mario Bros.

Check it out below:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on April 7, 2023. It's being animated by Illumination Entertainment, the production company behind the Minions and Despicable Me series. It stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, among others.

Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

