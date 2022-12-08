Celeste Creator Reveals First Gameplay For Earthblade

Celeste and TowerFall creator Maddy Thorson and their team at Extremely OK Games teased its next project, Earthblade, last year. Tonight at The Game Awards, we got our first look at what the fantasy platformer looks like.

From the trailer below, the game seems to adhere closly to the Metroidvania platforming action of Celeste, but there's likely more than meets the eye. Unfortunatley, we won't get to play Earthblade until 2024 and there are no announced platforms as of yet.