Bandai Namco And Amazon Games Are Teaming Up For Blue Protocol

Bandai Namco Studios, Bandai Namco Online, and Amazon Games are teaming up to release Blue Protocol, an upcoming MMO action RPG with anime visuals to more territories and platforms, including North America.

Blue Protocol was not announced during the 2022 Game Awards, but up until now, it hasn't been clear if the game would be making its way outside of Japan. During the show, a new trailer for the game was shared, alongside a confirmation that the game would be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in new regions the second half of 2023. Amazon Games also shared that Blue Protocol would be receiving a closed beta early next year.

Blue Protocol will be free-to-play, but will be playable in full for free. Monetization will come from character customizations and other cosmetics. Amazon Games also shared that the game can be played alone, or cooperatively with friends.