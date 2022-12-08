After Us Is An Abstract Post-Human Adventure Coming Next Year

Piccolo Studio, the makers of 2019's Arise: A Simple Story, unveiled its next project, After Us, during The Game Awards.

Set on a dead Earth after the extinction of humans and wildlife, players control Gaia, the Spirit of Life, who must recover what’s left by restoring the souls of perished animals while learning how they met their fate. Unfortunately, the ravaged planet is now occupied by dangerous oil-drenched creatures called Devourers that Gaia must contend with as she clears the world of their corruption. After Us places a big emphasis on traversal, as Gaia can glide, jump, and dash across abstract environments, spreading beauty along the way.

After Us will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next Spring.