Super Replay – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Look at me: I am the captain now.

After watching Dan Tack wipe the floor with Bloodborne in our last Super Replay, it’s time that I, Marcus Stewart, do the same with its successor, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Released in 2019 to critical acclaim, this tough-as-nails ninja epic flipped the FromSoftware formula on its head with a combat and parry system that promotes pure skill and aggression. The game’s memorable bosses can’t be felled by simply grinding and out-leveling them. You have to out-finesse them. It’s a challenging game, but at 2 p.m. CT, I’ll be tackling Sekiro in its entirety in a quest for redemption.

As much as I enjoyed Sekiro I never finished the game after I hit a wall whose name rhymes with “Lardian Grape”. After suffering defeat after defeat I walked away for over a year and decided to travel the globe in search of enlightenment. I scaled mountains, meditated under waterfalls, and trained under the tutelage of Tibetan monks: all to acquire the mental and physical skills necessary to beat Sekiro once and for all.

Okay, I may have embellished that last bit. However, I have an even better support system. FromSoftware expert Dan Tack will act as my trusty coach, and I’ll also have Andrew Reiner in my corner to provide his entertaining brand of commentary and moral support. It doesn’t matter if it takes 5, 10, 15, 20 episodes or more. When the dust settles, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be nothing more than another notch in my belt and I’ll finally become a master shinobi.

Join us every Friday on Twitch at 2 p.m. Central as we go live with what’s sure to be a raucous and entertaining playthrough of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Our livestreams are a blast and we love interacting with our readers, so we hope to see you there! If you can’t catch us live, we’ll have the archived episode uploaded to our YouTube channel 24 hours later. Can I finally exorcise Sekiro's demons for good? I may need your encouragement and advice to pull it off.

