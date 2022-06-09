Summer Game Fest
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnGT7iPTGHY

    Zany, Fast-Paced Neon White Debuts Next Week On Switch And PC

    by Kimberley Wallace on Jun 09, 2022 at 02:29 PM

    Angel Matrix and Annapurna Interactive have joined forces to bring us the card-based speedrunning game, Neon White. The first-person shooter and puzzle platforming hybrid has a sleek art style and a killer soundtrack, thanks to Machine Girl. 

    The biggest news out of Summer Game Fest is that the game is coming soon, as in next week! Neon White debuts June 16 on Switch and PC. 

    In Neon White, you take control of an assassin from Hell. Your goal is to slay demons and do God's dirty work with a team called the "Neons." Each member wears their own animal-inspired mask. It's called, "A game for freaks by freaks," so you know it's going to be a wild ride. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off

    Products In This Article

    Neon Whitecover

    Neon White

    Platform:
    Switch, PC
    Release Date:
    2022
    Kimberley Wallace
    Kimberley Wallace
    Features Editor
    Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
    Email Twitter

    Popular Content