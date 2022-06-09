TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Releases Next Week, Gets Casey Jones And Six-Player Co-Op

At long last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge got the two things fans have been begging for: Casey Jones as a playable character and a release date that is just around the corner.

The retro-inspired beat 'em up launches on June 16. Casey has also been labeled as an unlockable character, meaning he won’t be available to use from the get-go. In another pleasant surprise, the game now has up to six-player online co-op instead of only four. Enemies also scale in size based on the number of players; expect to face a ton of Foot Clan with a six-person squad.

You can play TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The game is also launching on Xbox Game Pass.