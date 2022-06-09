One Piece Odyssey On Course For 2022 Release

Even though the manga is entering its final saga next month (with years of stories to go, though), there's plenty of One Piece content to consume in the near future. At Summer Game Fest, One Piece Odyssey, ILCA's upcoming JRPG featuring the Straw Hat Crew, had a debut trailer introducing the cast and showing off some of the environments players can expect to explore.

The trailer, which you can watch above, gives each confirmed Straw Hat a spotlight as their ship, the Thousand Sunny, rockets into the sky. They're up there because of a strange cloud that forms above the seas while a Knock Up Stream kicks the ship into the air before one of Franky's Coup De Burst propels them even closer to danger. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, Chopper, Franky, Robin, Brook, and Franky are all here, although new-ish-comer Jinbei is unfortunately nowhere to be seen.

As for in-game footage, we see some exploration of the world, and you can control more of the cast than just Monkey D. Luffy, so if you're a big Zorro, Sanji, or Chopper fan, you'll get to take direct control of them at some point.

One Piece Odyssey doesn't have a release date yet, but it is coming this year, according to the new trailer. It'll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC whenever it does arrive.