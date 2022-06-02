Tunic Coming To PlayStation This September
Tunic is finally making its way to Sony's machines. Announced Thursday during the most recent State of Play livestream, the indie darling will be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 27 of this year.
When it was released on Xbox consoles and PC back in March, Tunic received near-unanimous acclaim from critics, who most often cited its Zelda-like exploration and Souls-like combat. It didn't hurt that the game, which stars a little fox on a big adventure, was painfully adorable. As we said in our review, "Tunic is a stunning achievement that manages to embody the best of nostalgia while being completely refreshing. It’s absolutely a must-play gem."
Check out the announcement trailer right here:
