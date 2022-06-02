Brutal New Footage Shows Off The Callisto Protocol For December Release

Today’s State of Play is bringing an array of exciting projects that are on deck for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the upcoming PlayStation VR 2, but few are as anticipated as Callisto Protocol, the upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios. The game got a new trailer at today’s presentation, along with a December 2 launch date.

For those not in the know, Striking Distance Studios is led by Glen Schofield, the same person who helped lead development of the original Dead Space way back in 2008. Even as EA is actively working on a remake of that original game, Schofield’s team is charting out a new universe of horror that is clearly inspired by the gameplay and visual palette of that older game.

In the new trailer, we get an extensive glimpse at the gory and terrifying gameplay in store for players when the game launches later this year. We see protagonist Jacob Lee as he makes his way through one scary-looking outer space locale to the next, often with the looming presence of the gas giant planet of Jupiter overhead.

Jacob wanders through tight and dimly lit corridors before an array of monsters manage to get to him. We see an interesting mix of melee and ranged weapons that the scared hero can wield. But even with some helpful toys, things don't always go well for Jacob. Striking Distance is pulling no punches in regard to what happens to their lead character if players don’t manage to pull him out of trouble. In one especially disturbing concluding sequence, we see one of the creatures tear a portion of his head and face off in what is almost certainly a preface to a game over screen.

The Callisto Protocol just happens to be this month’s cover story at Game Informer, and you can head over to our game hub to check out all the info we’ve got on the game as it becomes available.

In the meantime, check out the trailer in all its creepy glory, and watch for The Callisto Protocol's release on December 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.