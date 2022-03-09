State of Play

Competitive Multiplayer Gundam Evolution Gameplay Shown During State Of Play

by Blake Hester on Mar 09, 2022 at 04:23 PM

Gameplay from Gundam Evolution, a new competitive multiplayer game set in the Gundam universe, was shown today during Sony's most recent State of Play livestream. 

The trailer showed various looks at 6v6 multiplayer matches, featuring a variety of different Gundams from the long-running anime series. According to the trailer, the game will have three competitive modes: point capture, domination, and destruction. 

See Gundam Evolution in action below:

While a solid release date was not announced, Sony did reveal the game is expected to be released later this year. It will be available on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. A network test is expected to roll out for U.S. and Japanese players sometime this spring. 

Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
