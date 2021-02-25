Oddworld: Soulstorm Set For Release Very Soon

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee was a beloved cult classic from the original PlayStation generation, and while that game received a handful of sequels, creator Lorne Lanning says that those titles didn’t really captures his original vision for the series. Fortunately, Lanning is getting a second bite at the apple with Soulstorm, a true sequel to Oddysee, which is set to release in a matter of weeks.

In Soulstorm, players reprise the role of Abe, a strange-looking Mudokon slave who escaped RuptureFarms’ meat processing factory and helped liberate his fellow workers. Abe grows to become a leader of this rebellion, and Soulstorm follows his continued adventures.

In this 2.5D action platformer, players lead Abe as he unites his fellow Mudokon’s and sneaks past – or otherwise does battle with – the evil Glukkons. Over the course of the game, you can rescue over 1,000 companions, who help you solve puzzles and navigate combat sequences. If you wish, you can complete the game as a pacifist or an agent of chaos. The PS5 version even makes use of the Sony’s DualSense controllers, allowing you to feel Abe’s heartbeat during tense situations.

We loved the remake of the first game, Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty!, which released in 2014, and this looks like a worthy follow up. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer. Oddworld: Soulstorm is set for release on April 6, and PlayStation Plus subscribers will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version.