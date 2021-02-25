Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach Gets A Creepy New Trailer

Last year, a State of Play stream brought us the our first look of a new Five Nights at Freddy's game called Security Breach. While the announcement was more or less just a sneak-peek teaser trailer of the newest entry in the popular frightful franchise, today's State of Play stream gave us a better look, plus further confirmation that Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is coming to PlayStation 5 this year.

We still don't have a ton of details, but the trailer shows the poor player-character running through children's play area full of deranged, living animatronic monsters. The PlayStation 5 version utilizes ray tracing, but if you still haven't gotten your hands on Sony's hard-to-obtain new-gen console, don't worry, it's also coming to PlayStation 4 and PC.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC sometime in 2021. Check out the new trailer below and let us know your thoughts on the new Five Nights at Freddy's game in the comments section below!