Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Starters

Reader Discussion: Which Starter Are You Choosing In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet?

by Brian Shea on Nov 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM

Each time we start up a new mainline Pokémon game, we begin our journey with a choice. Sometimes it's an easy one. Sometimes it's agonizing. But regardless of where on that spectrum each generation lands for you, the general choice remains the same: grass, water, or fire. Thanks to the rock-paper-scissors nature of the types on offer, no one option is, by definition, superior. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, those types are represented through Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco.

Now that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are officially out in the wild, we want to know which starter you're rolling with. While you're at it, which factors go into making your decision? Do you always choose that type? Did you research what the final evolutions look like? Or do you just go with your gut based on how they look and behave?

Let us know if you're kicking off your Paldea region adventure with Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco in the comments below!

