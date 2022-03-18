Weekend Warrior – Seeking A Secret Legend

Like prior weeks, we have plenty of new games to experience and even more great games to catch up on. This week saw the releases of extremely charming Zelda and Souls-like Tunic, and the nonsensical-yet-captivating Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and both are very much in play for spending time with this weekend. Will the Game Informer staff be spending the weekend exploring Finji's new secret legend or possibly a known legend from Square Enix newly retold? Read on to find out...

Andrew Reiner – I’m knee-deep in my review for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (both the review and game hit next week), and also hope to check out Fortnite’s next season, which launches on Sunday. I also have a few comic books to read before I record next week’s From Panel to Podcast episode. For those looking for something shocking to read, check out the first issue of Carnage. This is as dark as Marvel gets.

Jill Grodt – I’m super excited for everyone to jump into Tunic this weekend. It’s a game that begs to be talked about, and, doing the review, I’ve had to keep everything quiet for so long! Currently, I’m working through my NG+ run and still uncovering new elements. However, Elden Ring is calling to me, and I feel like it’s been forever since I dedicated real time to it. So, it looks like this weekend is all about secrets, exploration, and combat for me!

Wesley LeBlanc – This weekend is a catch-up weekend for me, I hope. I have a lot I want to really give a good go like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Tunic, and more. However, I say “I hope” because Elden Ring still exists and consumes my every waking thought. Not sure when that will disappear but I’m not complaining. Elsewhere, I’m doing an escape room this weekend with friends and I can’t wait for that. Oh, and I’m eating some Italian food, too, which is always a great thing.

Dan Tack – Stranger of Paradise

Kristin Williams – I’ve been slowly working on a “Magic Puzzle” for the last few weeks with my husband, so hoping to get some more pieces figured out for that. I’m told there’s a surprise at the end, so I’m curious to see how that works since everyone who has completed one of these (looking at you, Reiner and Margaret) has been teasing about how neat they are. So far, it’s mostly been fun to see the easter eggs hidden in the artwork and trying to figure out what the heck is going on and why the puzzle has more edges than normal.

Also, I’ll probably play some more Pokémon Legends: Arceus. I put off starting it until I finished Horizon and so I’m just finally getting into that world. I need to catch a bunch of Eevee!

Marcus Stewart – I’m pet sitting at my parent’s house this weekend, but I packed my PlayStation 5. When I’m not busy keeping their two dogs alive and entertained, I’ll be continuing my treks through Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. I’m quite far in the latter, and I hope to wrap up Aloy’s journey soon so that I can dive headfirst into Tunic.

John Carson – Honestly, I haven't really thought about what I'm doing this weekend. I've had Elden Ring on the back burner while other work-related games were played, but my adventures in the Lands Between is possibly back on the menu. I also started Tunic the other night, and that's been awesome so far. Everything about how it conveys information is wonderful, and I can't wait to see more. I could see myself spending a ton of time diving deeper into either or both of those. However, it's finally consistently above freezing here for the first time in a while, so maybe I should try going outside?

Now we turn the table to the Game Informer community. What kind of trouble and shenannigans are you planning on getting into over the weekend? Have any books, games, movies, shows, or comic you're excited about diving into? Are you chasing a perfect March Madness bracket this deep into the tournament? Let us know in the comments, and have a fantastic weekend!