Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Which Starter Are You Choosing?

It's been nearly three years since the release of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which began Generation 8 of the long-running pocket monster-catching series. And now, following yesterday's reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, we'll be diving headfirst into Generation 9 later this year on the Switch.

A new generation of Pokémon is exciting for a number of reasons. There's the new story to unravel, a brand-new region to explore, and of course, new Pokémon to catch. Perhaps more exciting than all of that, though, are the three starter Pokémon that we'll be beginning our new Scarlet and Violet adventures with. It's the first big decision we'll all be making in Generation 9, other than choosing which version to play in the first place, and it's one that will stick with us for the entire duration (unless you're a heathen who doesn't use their starter on their journey to the Elite Four).

As expected, there are three starters to choose from: The Grass-type cat Sprigatito, the Fire-type croc Fuecoco, and the Water-type duckling Quaxly.

For me, I'm going with Quaxly. It's not my favorite design of the group, to be honest, but since Generation 1, I've always chosen the Water-type starter (except in Sword and Shield because goodness, I loathed the design of Inteleon). I like Quaxly's design enough that I'll be able to return to my old habits, and that's exciting. I have to say, though – Fuecoco's giving me big Totodile vibes and Totodile is an all-time great starter. Sprigatito is a cat, though, and who doesn't love a good cat Pokémon?

With all of that in mind, we want to know: which starter Pokémon are you choosing in Scarlet or Violet? Which version of this generation do you plan on picking up – Scarlet or Violet? Let us know in the comments below!