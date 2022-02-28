reader discussion
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Starters Sprigatito Feucoco Quaxly
Game Informer

Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Which Starter Are You Choosing?

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM

It's been nearly three years since the release of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which began Generation 8 of the long-running pocket monster-catching series. And now, following yesterday's reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, we'll be diving headfirst into Generation 9 later this year on the Switch. 

A new generation of Pokémon is exciting for a number of reasons. There's the new story to unravel, a brand-new region to explore, and of course, new Pokémon to catch. Perhaps more exciting than all of that, though, are the three starter Pokémon that we'll be beginning our new Scarlet and Violet adventures with. It's the first big decision we'll all be making in Generation 9, other than choosing which version to play in the first place, and it's one that will stick with us for the entire duration (unless you're a heathen who doesn't use their starter on their journey to the Elite Four). 

As expected, there are three starters to choose from: The Grass-type cat Sprigatito, the Fire-type croc Fuecoco, and the Water-type duckling Quaxly. 

 

For me, I'm going with Quaxly. It's not my favorite design of the group, to be honest, but since Generation 1, I've always chosen the Water-type starter (except in Sword and Shield because goodness, I loathed the design of Inteleon). I like Quaxly's design enough that I'll be able to return to my old habits, and that's exciting. I have to say, though – Fuecoco's giving me big Totodile vibes and Totodile is an all-time great starter. Sprigatito is a cat, though, and who doesn't love a good cat Pokémon? 

With all of that in mind, we want to know: which starter Pokémon are you choosing in Scarlet or Violet? Which version of this generation do you plan on picking up – Scarlet or Violet? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Pokémon Violetcover

Pokémon Violet

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2022
Pokémon Scarletcover

Pokémon Scarlet

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
2022
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content