Weekend Warrior – Welcome Back

After a long hiatus, Weekend Warrior is back and ready to ring in the best time of the week: the weekend! The Game Informer staff is busy with all kinds of recent great game releases like Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Lost Ark. Let's hear from some of the crew firsthand to see how they plan to spend the long holiday weekend.



Jill Grodt – With amazing game releases hitting left and right and the weather being absolutely beautiful, this weekend is certainly looking like a good one. I’m planning to explore every inch of the Forbidden West, find new ways to take down big machines, and see if I can spot any familiar landmarks in a San Francisco reclaimed by nature. I also have to find some time this weekend to continue filling out my Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus because, despite its flaws, I love being able to go out and track down my favorite creatures in the wild. But I’d better hurry up because Elden Ring is just a week away!



Brian Shea – This weekend, I'm continuing my journey through Dying Light 2. I'm still pretty early, but I'm having a great time. As much as I'm tempted by Horizon Forbidden West, I've realized recently that I just need to focus on one big, open game at a time or I'll never finish any of them.



Andrew Reiner – For the first time in three years, I'm hanging out with my board game group for the weekend. We already played Unfathomable, a game I highly recommend if you like betrayal mechanics. We’ll see how much time we have, but the plan is to get a round in for all of these games: Captain Sonar, Forgotten Waters, El Dorado, Tyrants of the Underdark, The Captain is Dead, Nemesis, and Eldritch Horror. I’m also looking forward to reading Donny Cates’ latest issues of Hulk and Thor.



Alex Van Aken – My wife Kayla and I love reality television. Like, badly. We're currently halfway through Love Island Season 6, and it's quickly becoming one of my favorites so far. Callum and Shaugna's relationship is a rollercoaster, Paige and Finley are the cutest couple since Jack and Dani in Season 4, and narrator Iain Stirling is amazing as always. If you're a fan of The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, or even The Circle, you need to watch Love Island (U.K.). Be sure to start with Season 4, then Season 6, and if you're interested in watching this trash fire of a television show, then you're in good company.



Kimberly Wallace – I plan to finally watch the finale of Peacemaker, which has been a lot of dumb fun and much better than I ever expected it to be. Other than that, with Horizon Forbidden West completed, I'm going to finally head into Dying Light 2. Oh yes, and read some comics! I am loving the new She-Hulk and Hawkeye: Kate Bishop series.

Wesley LeBlanc – It has begun. Can you smell it? We are one week away from the release of From Software's Elden Ring. This weekend I will not play games. I will not watch TV. I will not eat nor will I drink. I will meditate and prepare this mortal vessel called Wesley to become Tarnished. It is my destiny. I will prepare not just my soul, but my mind as well, and not just my mind, but my brain too. I can do this. I will do this. I am Become Elden Ring.



John Carson – We're coming up on the end of the second month of the year, and I already feel like I'm playing catch up. This weekend I'm going to be exploring what max level content looks like in Lost Ark and jamming out some matches in The King of Fighters XV. I'll also be diving into more of Magic: The Gathering's Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty either through Magic Arena or sitting my actual butt down in a game shop and drafting it in person. We'll see how adventurous I want to be. Neon Dynasty is a set that I can't stop thinking about with complex and fun designs that inspires plenty of creative plays. When I'm not playing games (or while I am), I plan to catch up on the latest It's Always Sunny season and maybe a few episodes of Peacemaker for good measure.

What games are you playing this weekend? Did you pick up Horizon Forbidden West and are ready to explore with Aloy, or are you boning up on your Souls skills for the impending and imposing release of Elden Ring next week? We want to know all about the movies, music, books, comics, manga, and whatever else you're spending time with in the comments below!