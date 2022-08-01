New Pokémon Presents Happening This Week Will Showcase More Scarlet And Violet

PSA
A new Pokémon Presents showcase will be held this week and it will be a video presentation with updates onPokémon apps and games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. 

More specifically, this upcoming Pokémon Presents will air at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on Aug. 3 – so this Wednesday. As for what to expect, the tweet announcing this presentation says we'll be getting updates on Pokémon apps (Pokémon Sleep perhaps?) and games, including Scarlet and Violet.

If it's like past presentations, we'll likely get a trailer or two for the upcoming ninth generation of Pokémon as well as new details regarding the world of these games. I'm hoping we get a look at the mid-stage evolutions of the starters and more information about the region. What are you hoping to learn? Let me know in the comments below!

