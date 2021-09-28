PSA
    &bnsp;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdA6V5PIEFw

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Confirmed For Early October

by Ben Reeves on Sep 28, 2021 at 01:40 PM

It’s been a bit of a wait for Battlefield 2042, especially given the title's delay to November 19. However, if you’d like to get your hands on DICE’s epic shooter before that worldwide launch, then check out the upcoming open beta on October 8-9 on all platforms. However, EA Play members and anyone who has preordered the game can also access the title two days earlier, starting on October 6. 

https://twitter.com/Battlefield/status/1442867191989170178

DICE’s newest online shooter looks explosive in all the right ways. The game even made our list of the most anticipated games of the holiday. In an early preview, our own Liana Ruppert said, “Battlefield 2042 truly feels like the natural next step for this franchise and a beautiful comeback for the DICE shooter. Set in the future - but not the distant future - 2042 feels exciting and forward-thinking. It feels intuitive, massive, and new. This new experience favors strategy, and while the loss of single-player is disappointing, that decision has challenged the team to be creative in how to supplement that story. With lore drops and Specialists that have an actual tale to tell, this hybrid experience doesn’t offer half of an experience, it offers a new experience. And let’s be real, after Battlefield 5? This series needed a revamp.”

In all, Battlefield 2042 looks like a complex yet rich multiplayer experience, but we’re happy that the team was given some extra time to put some polish on the code before it ships out the door. But don’t take our word for it; you can start playing Battlefield 2024 next week and see for yourself. We can’t wait to fly through a tornado in a wingsuit. We’ll see you out there. 

On
On
Off
Off
Ben Reeves
Ben Reeves
Online Content Director & Senior Reviews Editor
Benjamin Reeves is a writer, journalist, and geek sponge. For the last 12 years he has worked as an editor for Game Informer Magazine. He has a passion for video games, comic books, and pizza.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Battlefield 2042cover

Battlefield 2042

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

Which Horror Game Should You Play This Halloween?

opinion
Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

opinion
Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Feature
Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

impressions
Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

News
Chris Pratt Voices Mario In Illumination&#039;s Movie, Full Cast Revealed

Chris Pratt Voices Mario In Illumination's Movie, Full Cast Revealed

News
Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Feature
Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep

Astria Ascending’s Beauty Is Only Skin-Deep