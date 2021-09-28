Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Confirmed For Early October

It’s been a bit of a wait for Battlefield 2042, especially given the title's delay to November 19. However, if you’d like to get your hands on DICE’s epic shooter before that worldwide launch, then check out the upcoming open beta on October 8-9 on all platforms. However, EA Play members and anyone who has preordered the game can also access the title two days earlier, starting on October 6.

https://twitter.com/Battlefield/status/1442867191989170178

DICE’s newest online shooter looks explosive in all the right ways. The game even made our list of the most anticipated games of the holiday. In an early preview, our own Liana Ruppert said, “Battlefield 2042 truly feels like the natural next step for this franchise and a beautiful comeback for the DICE shooter. Set in the future - but not the distant future - 2042 feels exciting and forward-thinking. It feels intuitive, massive, and new. This new experience favors strategy, and while the loss of single-player is disappointing, that decision has challenged the team to be creative in how to supplement that story. With lore drops and Specialists that have an actual tale to tell, this hybrid experience doesn’t offer half of an experience, it offers a new experience. And let’s be real, after Battlefield 5? This series needed a revamp.”

In all, Battlefield 2042 looks like a complex yet rich multiplayer experience, but we’re happy that the team was given some extra time to put some polish on the code before it ships out the door. But don’t take our word for it; you can start playing Battlefield 2024 next week and see for yourself. We can’t wait to fly through a tornado in a wingsuit. We’ll see you out there.