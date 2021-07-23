PSA
game informer discord

The Official Game Informer Community Discord Is Now Open

by Alex Van Aken on Jul 23, 2021 at 01:02 PM

We're happy to announce a project that's been in the works for a long time — the Official Game Informer Community Discord! Yes, we finally made one. So if you're interested in hanging out, playing games, and chatting with Game Informer staff and our friendly community, this is the place for you. Want to join? Awesome. We want you to join, too. Simply subscribe to our Twitch channel, sync your Discord and Twitch accounts, and then join the fun!

Need guidance on how to join our Community Discord server once you've subscribed on Twitch? Follow these steps once you're signed into Discord, according to the Discord Twitch Integration FAQ:

Q: How do I join a sub-only channel? 
A: From the top! Here are the steps:
  1. Go ahead and sync your Twitch account with your Discord account, by going into User Settings > Connections > Twitch.
  2. Discord will automatically sync with your Twitch account, and you'll find all the streamers you're subbed to right in the Connections tab! You can hit the "Join Server" button and you'll get your special sub role, just like that. 

Why are we connecting the Discord to Twitch? Well, we want this to be a positive and inclusive space that we can all enjoy together, and we have some wonderful community moderators in place. This link makes it easier to ensure our Discord remains a safe place for our fans at all times.

We can't wait to chat with all of you wonderful folks on Discord. We'll see you soon!

Alex Van Aken
Alex Van Aken
Video Editor
From real-time strategy games of the late 90s to MMORPG's of the mid-2000s and all the way to current battle royales like Apex Legends, Alex has spent his life trying to find a better multiplayer game than Halo 2.
Email Twitter

