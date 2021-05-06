Demo For World's End Club, The New Adventure From The Creators Of Danganronpa And Zero Escape, Now Available

World's End Club is a new survival adventure game, and it has some pedigree behind it. It comes from the minds of Kotaro Uchikoshi and Kazutaka Kodaka, both known for some of the more twisted and entertaining narrative-focused adventures with the Zero Escape and Danganronpa series, respectively. To get a taste of their new mystery that follows a group of 12 friends, a free demo is now available on Switch that covers the first chapter of the game. The best part? Your save data will carry over when the full game launches on May 28, netting you some bonuses for playing early.

According to publisher NIS, the demo is available in English, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish.

To celebrate the release of the demo, NIS America also unveiled a new, intense trailer that details how tasks work and why completing them is more complicated than you may think. Apparently, there can only be one winner for the prize of a magic key, so while you're encouraged to work in groups, someone could have ulterior motives, trying to thwart your progress... or even attempt to murder you. Yikes! Watch the trailer above to see for yourself.

In World's End Club, your journey begins with you and a group of classmates getting trapped in an underwater theme park and forced to play in "The Game of Fate." Getting out of the theme park may seem like your biggest worry, but if you do escape and get a glimpse of Japan, you'll have a bigger mystery brewing as everyone has vanished. This takes you on a trip across the country. The game blends side-scrolling action with its intense narrative, forcing you to go solo and at times team up with your friends to fight baddies and figure out how to survive harrowing situations.

If this sounds interesting to you, then you at least own it to yourself to check out the demo.