Ultra Beasts Arrive In Pokémon Go Global Event Later This Month

Throughout 2022's Pokémon Go Fest events in cities like Seattle, Berlin, and Sapporo, Ultra Beasts, wormhole-dwelling creatures introduced in Gen VII's Pokémon Sun and Moon, have appeared for trainers to catch. If you weren't able to attend those events (or the virtual event earlier this year), you've missed out on your opportunity to catch them to this point. However, that changes later this month, as the four Ultra Beasts are set to gather during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Finale event.

The finale is a global event that trainers can enjoy regardless of location. In addition to the Ultra Beasts, participating trainers will encounter other Pokémon they may not usually see in the wild, as well as the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin, who can be obtained by completing special research missions. This also features the conclusion of the story of Professor Willow being sucked into an Ultra Wormhole. The Ultra Beasts available in Pokémon Go through this event include Pheromosa, Nihilego, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree.

Finally, Daily Adventure Incenses have been added to the game. These special incenses can be used once a day and last for 15 minutes. This special daily item can attract Pokémon not typically found in your area and can even pull in Legendary Pokémon.

Since the game's launch in 2016, Pokémon Go has expanded well beyond the original 151 creatures. As of this writing, you can now catch, train, and battle more than 700 Pokémon throughout your travels. The Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Finale is set to happen on Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.