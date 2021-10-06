Introducing All Things Nintendo – A New Podcast From Game Informer!

Nintendo has a special place in the games industry. For many of us, a Nintendo controller was the first we ever held and remains one of our favorites to pick up today. This is not because of the form factor or the visual aesthetics of the controller itself, but rather because of the magic that plays out on-screen when we hold it. For nearly the last 40 years, Nintendo has played a crucial role in our gaming lives and the industry at large, and now we're creating a special place to celebrate that.

The All Things Nintendo podcast is a place where we can celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry's most recognizable name. Each week, I'll be joined by different guests to talk about what's going on in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, we'll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we grew up with. I've been covering Nintendo for more than a decade now, and I can't wait to bring that experience into this exciting new venture.

The All Things Nintendo podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcasts. Join me every Friday and get your weekend started right with a nice dose of Nintendo.