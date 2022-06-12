The Alters Leverages The Power Alternate Selves

11 Bit Studios, the developer behind This War of Mine, Frostpunk, and Children of Morta, is making something new and a bit more surreal. The Alters is a sci-fi adventure where one man trying to survive and get home from a mission that's gone wrong finds all the help he needs in himself. Or rather, himselves.

Jan Dolski, the main character, turns to The Alters, or alternate versions of himself that differ from him in ways that will help them all survive. The Alters each have different skills and character traits, so even though they all look like Jan, they'll fill specific roles in the mission to get home. The trailer shows Jan and The Alters' ship, a giant wheel-like craft with a series of shipping container units held together at the center.

During the presentation, 11 Bit Studios' Lead Artist Tomasz Kisikewicz says the game has aspects of a psychological thriller, with a dash of horror, but also obviously deals with surrealism. He also says this lands in a "classic sci-fi" story by taking a relatable topic and applying these fictional science solutions like creating alternate selves, but the gameplay is contemporary with a focus on system design and non-linear gameplay. It's designed for players to create their own stories.

It seems like it's far too early for a release date, but we do know The Alters will be coming to PC whenever it does end up launching.