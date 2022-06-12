Take An Extended Look At Gameplay For The Invincible.

The PC Gaming Show debuted an extended look at gameplay for a Sci-fi thriller from Starward Industries, The Invincible. What was shown is compelling, and it may be an understatement to say, but this game looks stunning.

The demo begins from the perspective of Yasna, a hazmat-suited explorer as she ventures into a dusty and irradiated facility. Her cohort Novik supports her on comms as she delves deeper into the mysterious local. She soon comes across a deactivated Antimatter cannon and later a robot looping a task it's been engaged in for who knows how long. The tech of The Invincible is retro-futuristic, which gives the rundown facility and gadgets Yasna uses a lot of character and charm. Yasna pulls out a handheld tracker with a field of tiny lights and uses it to discover a body buried in the sands beneath her feet, confirming this place isn't at all safe. Then, the antimatter cannon surges to life, takes aim, and blows the robot worker away with a spectacular beam of particles before turning its sights dead on our protagonist.

I'm not usually one for slow-paced first-person narrative games, but this look at The Invincible had me on the edge of my seat, and I can't wait to see more. The Invincible is coming sometime in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.