Ray Liotta, Voice Of Tommy Vercetti In Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Has Died

Deadline is reporting actor Ray Liotta has passed away at the age of 67.

Liotta died in his sleep while filming a movie called Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. According to a source that has spoken with TMZ, there is "nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected." The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Liotta had a prolific acting career. Among his most memorable roles is Henry Hill in Goodfellas and Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. In recent years, Liotta has had a resurgence in Hollywood with roles in Marriage Story, the Amazon Prime series Hanna, and multiple other projects in the works, including a film called Cocaine Bear and a series called Blackbird, that will, unfortunately, see the light of day without him around.

Although his impact on the film industry is great, Ray Liotta also made a profound statement in video games, starring as Tommy Vercetti in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. At the time, having veteran Hollywood talent in video games was a novel concept, expanded upon in the years following due in part to Liotta's portrayal of Vercetti. Vice City was an instant hit when it was released in 2002, receiving many awards, including Game Informer's 2002 Game of the Year. It's sold over 17 million copies according to a Take Two earnings report from 2008.

Liotta leaves behind his daughter, Karsen, and his fiancée, Jacy Nitollo. Game Informer offers our condolences to Liotta's family and friends in this trying time.