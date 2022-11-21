Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Third Wave Of DLC Adds Merry Mountain And Peach Gardens Next Month

Update, 11/21/22:

Nintendo announced in September that Wave 3 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course DLC was coming this holiday season and now, the company has revealed we'll be getting eight tracks on December 7. Check out the Wave 3 trailer in the tweet below:

As you can see, Wave 3 features some returning classics from prior Mario Kart releases as well as a few from Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo's mobile take on the series. Here's what to expect in this new wave next month:

Rock Cup

Tour London Loop – Gobsmack your rivals as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this England-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

– Gobsmack your rivals as you drift around familiar landmarks and into first place in this England-inspired course originating from the mobile game GBA Boo Lake – Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit !

– Get your feet wet on this spooky, Boo filled track set on a haunted lake in this course that originated in ! 3DS Rock Rock Mountain – Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course. Here’s a mountaineering tip: Ramp over a warp pipe to put some wind in your sails!

– Careful, sharp turns and bouncing boulders abound on this high-altitude course. Here’s a mountaineering tip: Ramp over a warp pipe to put some wind in your sails! Wii Maple Treeway – Leap through the fall foliage and race across massive trees on this course from Mario Kart Wii – just don’t disturb the Wigglers enjoying an autumnal stroll!

Moon Cup

Tour Berlin Byways – Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour .

– Watch out for falling Whomps and Thwomps as you make your way around the stunning sights in this course that originated in . DS Peach Gardens – Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from Mario Kart DS ! Can you spot all the familiar topiaries?

– Chirping birds, bopping Chain Chomps and fields of flowers flourish on this course set in the vast gardens of Peach’s castle from ! Can you spot all the familiar topiaries? Merry Mountain – Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from Mario Kart Tour that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And … is that a flying sleigh train?

– Hit the halfpipe and bank up the snowy hills on this charmingly festive course from that features massive candy canes and wrapped gifts galore. And … is that a flying sleigh train? 3DS Rainbow Road – Look up in the sky – it’s … Mario! Rainbow Road winds and twists around multiple planetoids on this celestial course that originated in Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS.

When Wave 3 launches December 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will feature 24 additional tracks, with another 24 still to come. Each wave consists of eight tracks and Nintendo is set to release six waves of DLC courses in total, with the final wave hitting the game before the end of 2023.

The original story continues below...

Original story, 9/13/22:

We're rapidly approaching the midway point for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass content. With two of the six promised waves of new courses already out, Nintendo has begun teasing what players can expect with the third wave, which is due out this holiday season. During today's Nintendo Direct, we learned the first two courses coming in the third eight-course wave of new tracks.

Fittingly, the first course we learned about for Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass is Merry Mountain. This holiday-themed track first made its debut in Mario Kart Tour in 2020 as part of the Winter Tour. Meanwhile, for those looking for something not holiday-themed, Nintendo is also bringing Peach Gardens, a track that first appeared in Mario Kart DS in 2005.

Wave 1 brought fan favorites like Coconut Mall (Wii), Choco Mountain (N64), and Sky Garden (GBA), while Wave 2 gave us access to tracks like Kalimari Desert (N64), Mario Circuit 3 (SNES), and Mushroom Gorge (Wii). Each wave has also given us two tracks from Mario Kart Tour, with Wave 2 also including an all-new course in Sky-High Sundae.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is scheduled to arrive this holiday season.