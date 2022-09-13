Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Third Wave Of DLC Adds Merry Mountain And Peach Gardens This Holiday Season

We're rapidly approaching the midway point for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass content. With two of the six promised waves of new courses already out, Nintendo has begun teasing what players can expect with the third wave, which is due out this holiday season. During today's Nintendo Direct, we learned the first two courses coming in the third eight-course wave of new tracks.

Fittingly, the first course we learned about for Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass is Merry Mountain. This holiday-themed track first made its debut in Mario Kart Tour in 2020 as part of the Winter Tour. Meanwhile, for those looking for something not holiday-themed, Nintendo is also bringing Peach Gardens, a track that first appeared in Mario Kart DS in 2005.

Wave 1 brought fan favorites like Coconut Mall (Wii), Choco Mountain (N64), and Sky Garden (GBA), while Wave 2 gave us access to tracks like Kalimari Desert (N64), Mario Circuit 3 (SNES), and Mushroom Gorge (Wii). Each wave has also given us two tracks from Mario Kart Tour, with Wave 2 also including an all-new course in Sky-High Sundae.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is scheduled to arrive this holiday season.