GoldenEye 007 And Other Nintendo 64 Games Announced For Switch

Nintendo today announced GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch via Switch's Online Expansion Pack membership. No gameplay footage was shown during today's Nintendo Direct, but Nintendo said the game will feature online play.

GoldenEye won't be alone when it arrives on Switch. Nintendo also announced players can download Pilotwings 64, and Mario Party 1 and 2 at some point in 2022. In the following year, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will release on Switch.

