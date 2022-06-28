nintendo direct
Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata Comes To Switch In October

by Brian Shea on Jun 28, 2022 at 08:13 AM

One of the most requested titles is finally coming to Switch later this year. Nier: Automata quickly found a large fan base when it launched in 2017, with many praising the storytelling, action, and soundtrack of the Platinum Games-developed title. Now, more than five years later, the heartfelt story of 2B and 9S comes to Nintendo Switch.

Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition includes previously released content and new costumes that will be available at launch. We don't know much else about what appears to be an "ultimate" or "game of the year" edition of the title, but the game's inclusion in the Switch library is noteworthy. When Nier: Automata launched in 2017, it received critical and fan acclaim, with the PlayStation 4 version garnering an 88 out of 100 score on reviews aggregate website Metacritic.

Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 6. For one Game Informer's opinion on why you need to play Nier: Automata in some form, head here.

