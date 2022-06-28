Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Gathers 10 Games In One Huge Bundle

When the first Mega Man Legacy Collection launched in 2015, players hoped there was more to follow. Sure enough, there was, as Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, and Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection followed in subsequent years. However, one pain point among the fan base is the lack of a modern way to enjoy the myriad Mega Man Battle Network titles.

Today, Capcom finally gave that segment of the fan base what it's been clamoring for with the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection gathers 10 games from the series, along with over 1,000 illustrations and a music mode featuring more than 150 songs.

Currently, there is no release date for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.