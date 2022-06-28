Live A Live Gets A Demo Today, Progress Carries Into Full Game

Live A Live is just over three weeks from release, but Nintendo and Square Enix are ready to rev the hype engine. During today's Nintendo Direct Mini, we received an update on the exciting, beautiful HD2D title that remakes the 1994 Super Famicom RPG that never came to Western markets. However, the big news from the presentation is that if you want to see what the buzz is all about, you can get a taste starting today.

The game puts you in the roles of multiple stories and multiple protagonists across different eras. The demo that hits the eShop today allows you to play three chapters from three different eras to get an idea of what to expect. Not only that but the save data transfers to the full game if you decide to buy it; it's always nice to know your time in a demo is productive when it comes to the final release.

Live A Live comes to Switch on July 22.