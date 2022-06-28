Capcom Details Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Updates Roadmap

Nintendo kicked off its Direct Mini presentation today with a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The expansion, available this week, delivers a hearty amount of content by adding new biomes to explore and creatures to track down/battle. However, Capcom isn't stopping there, as the new trailer gave way to a roadmap of free title updates for players over the next several months.

The first title update hits in August, adding Seething Bazelgeuse, Lucent Nargacuga, and several other monsters. That update also adds rare species monsters, special species monsters, and a new locale in the Forlorn Arena. Later this fall, a second free title update adds more rare species monsters, subspecies monsters, and powered-up monsters. A third free title update is scheduled for this winter, promising several special species monsters and powered-up monsters. Finally, Capcom says a fourth free title update will arrive in 2023, but it isn't ready to say anything about what to expect with that one.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available June 30 on Switch and PC. For more on the base game, check out our review from 2021 when it first hit Switch. For more on the Sunbreak expansion, get caught up on every monster confirmed right here.