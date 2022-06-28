Befriend Monsters And Hunt Riches In Dragon Quest Treasures This December

Square Enix has pulled back the curtains on Dragon Quest Treasures, a new spin-off entry in the legendary Dragon Quest franchise that was first teased in May 2021. This game focuses on the childhoods of Mia and Erik, two siblings from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. As these two characters, players embark on hunts for treasure in Draconia before the events of Dragon Quest XI.

As Mia and Erik travel through Draconia, they can recruit monsters to locate loot, explore the world, and fight enemies. Your recruited monsters are more helpful than just battling, it turns out: Using Slimes, you can bounce up to higher ledges, while grabbing onto a Dracky while you're exploring can allow you to glide like Breath of the Wild's paraglider. Once you complete your treasure hunt and obtain your prize, you can bring it back to your base to see how much it's worth. Using the funds you obtain from your hunts, you can improve your base and increase your treasure hunting level.

Dragon Quest Treasures launches on December 9.