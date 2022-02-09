No Man's Sky Soars To Switch This Summer

Procedurally-generated space odyssesy No Man’s Sky becomes a pocket universe this summer when it heads to Switch, per today’s Nintendo Direct.

The Switch version doesn’t offer any drastic differences from its console and PC counterparts. The game includes every update to hit the game throughout its lifetime. That’s five years worth of additions which include base-building, multiplayer, creature-taming, underwater exploration, and much more. It’s come a long way since its infamous 2016 launch, which is one of the reasons we included it as one of the best open-world games available now.

There’s no release date for the Switch version but Hello Games will hopefully narrow that down soon.