nintendo direct

Nintendo Announces Mario Strikers: Battle League, A New Soccer Game

by Blake Hester on Feb 09, 2022 at 04:06 PM

Today during Nintendo's latest Direct presentation, the company announced Mario Strikers: Battle League, a new entry in the series with an action-focused take on soccer. The game will be released on June 10, though pre-orders are available now. 

Twisting the original sport, Battle League pits two teams of five against each other to – as you might expect – score more goals than the opposing team. While the game can be played alone, it also features up to eight-player multiplayer and the ability to join online soccer leagues.

Check out the trailer below: 

Also shown in the trailer are all of the gear options, which change and improve player stats. Taking a cue from other Nintendo-themed sports games, Battle League encourages players to use various attacks against their opponents – including, but not limited to, tackles, shell attacks, and "hyper strikes," which appear to be very powerful attacks. 

Nintendo announced pre-orders for Battle League are available today. The game will be released for the Nintendo Switch on June 10. 

On
On
Off
Off
Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

opinion
Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

Review
Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

News
Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

News
Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

video feature
Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

gamer culture
A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

Feature
WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

Feature
Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

News
A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2