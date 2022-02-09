nintendo direct
    6296640715001

    Disney Speedstorm Is A New Free-To-Play Kart-Style Racing

    by Ben Reeves on Feb 09, 2022 at 05:40 PM

    During today's Nintendo Direct, we got a few surprises. Among them was Disney Speedstorm, a "hero-based" combat racing game where you can take iconic Disney and Pixar characters and turn them into road warriors. The lineup includes Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Monsters Inc.'s Sulley, the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and more (fingers crossed for Wreck-It Ralph). As you play, you can upgrade each character’s stats and utilize their unique skills. 

    “To work on a dream project like Disney Speedstorm, we are driven to create a game that feels like home for Disney and Pixar fans but is also unique to the arcade-racing genre. The gameplay mechanics, the racer abilities and the location design were all tailored to serve our vision of a fast and gripping competitive experience.” says Gameloft Barcelona VP & studio manager Alexandru “Sasha” Adam. “We can’t wait to share this vision with players around the globe.” 

    Publisher Gameloft, promises that Disney Speedstorm will get updated with new racers and courses regularly, and support cross-platform play when it launches free-to-play on PC and consoles sometime this year. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off

    Products In This Article

    Disney Speedstormcover

    Disney Speedstorm

    Platform:
    Switch, PC
    Release Date:
    2022
    Ben Reeves
    Ben Reeves
    Online Content Director & Senior Reviews Editor
    Benjamin Reeves is a writer, journalist, and geek sponge. For the last 12 years he has worked as an editor for Game Informer Magazine. He has a passion for video games, comic books, and pizza.
    Email Twitter

    Popular Content

    Feature
    A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

    A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

    opinion
    Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

    Marvel Strike Force Epitomizes Why Players Are Wary Of Free-To-Play Games

    News
    Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

    Battlefield 2042 Refund Petition Collects 70,000 Signatures

    Review
    Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

    Sifu Review – A Test Of Resolve

    News
    Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

    Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Get A Hisuian Growlithe And 20 Feather Balls In New Mystery Gift Distribution

    video feature
    Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

    Elden Ring: The Game Informer Cover Companion

    gamer culture
    A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

    A Shocking Mandalorian Moment Is Now A Lego Set

    Feature
    WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

    WWE 2K22: Every Superstar Confirmed So Far

    Feature
    Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

    Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

    News
    A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2

    A Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon Reference Has Been Discovered In Dying Light 2