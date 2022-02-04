NGT
    https://youtu.be/D-O567Yf_QA

    Gran Turismo 7 | New Gameplay Today

    by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 04, 2022 at 05:02 PM

    Gran Turismo 7 is the first mainline entry in the series since 2013's Gran Turismo 6 back on the PlayStation 3. Sure, Gran Turismo Sport was released during the PlayStation 4 generation, but that game left fans wanting more and also equally excited about what was in the pipeline. It turns out, what was in the pipeline was the next full Gran Turismo and after watching a behind-closed-doors preview of it recently, Game Informer editor Wesley LeBlanc came away excited for "the real driving simulator." 

    As someone who's never dabbled in the Gran Turismo series beyond a few hours each entry, he was looking for something in GT7 to entice him to stick around. What he found was a couple of new modes and features that seemingly aim to do just that, although we won't know until the full release in March. However, if you're a hardcore GT fan, don't worry – all the bells and whistles you've come to expect in these games are present, looking (and sounding) better than ever. 

    In this New Gameplay Today, Wesley is joined by fellow Game Informer editors Ben Reeves and John Carson, all hosted by video editor Alex Stadnik. They talk about new features, returning favorites, being funny on the racetrack, and more. Thanks for watching, and be sure to let us know what you think of this upcoming racing game from PlayStation and Polyphony Digital. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    New Gameplay Today

    Tune into New Gameplay Today to see the latest hands-on previews of upcoming titles, as well as first looks at brand new games and popular titles receiving expanded content.

    Wesley LeBlanc
    Wesley LeBlanc
    Associate Editor
    Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
    Email Twitter

    Products In This Article

    Gran Turismo 7cover

    Gran Turismo 7

    Platform:
    PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4
    Release Date:

    Popular Content

    Feature
    Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

    Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Preview – Riddles Wrapped In A Mystery

    Feature
    A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

    A Growing Guide Of Easy Achievements For Xbox Series X/S And One

    Feature
    Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

    Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

    Review
    Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review – An Apocalyptic Renaissance

    Dying Light 2 Stay Human Review –  An Apocalyptic Renaissance

    video feature
    Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures &amp; Reunions

    Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The Weight Of Departures & Reunions

    Cover Story
    Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

    Elden Ring Cover Story – Forging The Future Of Fantasy

    gamer culture
    Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

    Bloodborne Returns This May In A New Comic Book Series

    News
    New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

    New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer Reveals Final Two Classes And Fatemaker Multiclass System

    News
    Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

    Link Your PlayStation Account To Discord Starting Today

    News
    Sony Announces It&#039;s Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion

    Sony Announces It's Acquiring Bungie For $3.6 Billion