Afterimage, An Upcoming Hand-Drawn 2D Metroidvania | New Gameplay Today

Join hosts Wesley LeBlanc and Kyle Hilliard as the two take a quick look at Afterimage, a new 2D action-adventure Metroidvania from Aurogon Shanghai. Featuring gorgeous hand-drawn art, Afterimage is sure to be a pretty game to play through soon. And fortunately, you don't have to wait long because it hits PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC next week on April 25.

If you're wondering whether it's a game you should pick up, check out roughly 15 minutes of new Afterimage footage in the latest New Gameplay Today:

For more previews and discussions of some of the biggest games of 2023 and beyond, be sure to head over to our YouTube page for NGTs about Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection, XDefiant, Sea of Stars, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Exoprimal, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, Final Fantasy XVI, and more.

Does Afterimage look like something you'd enjoy? Let us know in the comments below!