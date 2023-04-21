NGT
Afterimage, An Upcoming Hand-Drawn 2D Metroidvania | New Gameplay Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Apr 21, 2023 at 04:03 PM

Join hosts Wesley LeBlanc and Kyle Hilliard as the two take a quick look at Afterimage, a new 2D action-adventure Metroidvania from Aurogon Shanghai. Featuring gorgeous hand-drawn art, Afterimage is sure to be a pretty game to play through soon. And fortunately, you don't have to wait long because it hits PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC next week on April 25.

If you're wondering whether it's a game you should pick up, check out roughly 15 minutes of new Afterimage footage in the latest New Gameplay Today: 

Does Afterimage look like something you'd enjoy? Let us know in the comments below!

Products In This Article

Afterimagecover

Afterimage

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

