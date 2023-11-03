Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG goes live in a few hours once its downtime is complete, and it brings players back to 2018's Chapter 1 map, with throwback weapons, loot, vehicles, and more, too. While it's technically Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 4, which follows the previous Last Resort season, developer Epic Games is calling it Season OG, and it makes sense considering how much of Fortnite 2018 is making an appearance.

The throwback nostalgia continues throughout the season because each new update brings with it a different phase of Fortnite Chapter 1's past, starting with Season 5. That means weapons like the Assault Rifle and Pump Shotgun, and vehicles like Shopping Carts, will be featured in both Zero Build and regular Battle Royale Fortnite.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG

While each update listed below brings new weapons and more to Season OG, all based on previous Chapter 1 seasons, Epic says some of the unvaulted gear will remain throughout the updates while others will stay for just that update. Below is part of what's being unvaulted:

Season 5: The Return of Tilted, Greasy, and Risky

First released during Chapter 1: Season 2, Tilted Towers is a point of interest on the island that will remain until the Season 9 update of Season OG. Alongside Tilted Towers, Epic has added back All Terrain Karts, other vehicles, and some traps from the original Season 5 of Chapter 1. This includes the Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, and Hunting Rifles. The Damage Trap, Grappler, and Boogie Bomb are unvaulted now, too, as are the aforementioned ATKs and Shopping Carts.

Season 6: Darkness Rises in Loot Lake

After the v27.00 update goes live on November 9, players will find that darkness has risen in Loot Lake, bringing with it weapons from Fortnite Chapter 1: Season 6 like the Double Barrel Shotgun, Clinger, and Six Shooter. Plus, the Quadcrasher, Mounted Turret, and more return alongside the Chiller Trap and Port-a-Fortress (note: the Chiller Trap and Port-a-Fortress will not be in Zero Build modes). And finally, the Driftboard makes its way onto this island with this update as well.

Seasons 7 and 8: Of Chill and Treasure

Update v27.10 will feature both Chapter 1: Season 7 and Season 8 starting November 16 after it goes live. It brings with it a snow biome, Frosty Flgiths, pirate camps, swashbuckling gear, and more. Weapons include the Flint-Knock Pistol, Minigun, and Quad Launcher. Other items include the Poison Dart Trap, Itemized Glider Redeploy, and Buried Treasure (the Poison Dart Trap will not be in Zero Build, though). On the vehicle front, players can use the X-4 Storming, and if you're struggling to take it down, try the Pirate Cannon that lets you launch teammates into the air.

Season 9 and X: Blast Off!

On November 23, update v27.11 will go live, and it celebrates Fornite Chapter 1: Season 9 and Season X. As such, weapons like the Heavy Sniper Rifle hit the island alongside other loot like the Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, and Junk Rift. Plus, this update adds the Storm Flip and Jetpack to the mix as well as The Baller.

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG Battle Pass and Item Shop

"A time-traveling, turbo-speed OG season means the all-new OG Pass," Epic writes in a press release. "Packed with over 50 new in-game items, you can unlock all the cosmetic rewards in the OG Pass in just four weeks. The OG Pass is purchasable for 950 V-Bucks, but you can earn up to 1000 V-Bucks by progressing in the OG Pass. Fortnite Crew Subscriber? The OG Pass is included as part of the Fortnite Crew Subscription."

In the OG Item Shop, Epic says to expect curated selections of classic, mashup, and new items. The OG Item Shop outfits and accessories will only be available for a limited time, and, per usual, new items will appear daily at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at one of the OG Item Shop outfits:

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG Ranked

As usual with a new season, your rank has been reset in Chapter 4: Season OG. You only need to play one ranked match to have your rank revealed; your performance in your first match does not determine your initial rank placement, but it does reveal your rank and then updates your progress bar based on your performance in that specific match. Epic warns that matchmaking in higher ranks will likely take some time, especially if you were previously in a lower rank.

"With Fortnite OG being a short season, rank progression will be faster at the higher and middle ranks to accommodate," Epic writes in a press release. "Players will be penalized less for being eliminated early in a match and will have slightly faster increases to their rank progression bar. Additionally, we've made progression faster for players in the Bronze ranks, so friends queueing up together across ranks will see more constant progression."

When you jump off the Battle Bus in a ranked match, you'll be given a Ranked Urgent Quest. By completing certain amounts of Ranked Urgent Quests, you'll unlock special in-game rewards. Complete just one Ranked Urgent Quest during Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG to unlock the Chapter 1-inspired Ranker's Tags Back Bling pictured below. It will display the color of the highest rank you've reached this season.

And that's everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG. For more details, including information about ranked cups and a new Metro Boomin lobby track, be sure to check out Epic's full blog post.

Are you jumping into Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG? Let us know where you're dropping first in the comments below!