Here Are The Alan Wake 2 PC Specs Required To Run Remedy's Action Thriller Game
Alan Wake 2 is almost here – originally due out on October 17, developer Remedy Entertainment delayed it earlier this year to its new release date of October 27. With less than a week to go, the studio has released the PC specs required to run Alan Wake 2 and it looks like you're going to need a beefy system to play it.
Here are the PC specifications for Alan Wake 2
Below, we'll break down the requirements for both ray-tracing modes and non-ray tracing.
Minimum – Low graphics preset, 1080p/30FPS:
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6600
- VRAM: 6 GB
- DLSS/FSR2: Quality
- CPU: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Storage: 90 GB SSD
Recommended – Medium graphics preset, 1440p/30FPS:
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3060/Radeon RX 6600 XT
- VRAM: 8 GB
- DLSS/FSR2: Balanced
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Storage: 90 GB SSD
Recommended – Medium preset, 1080p/60FPS:
- GPU: GeForce RT 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT
- VRAM: 8 GB
- DLSS/FSR2: Performance
- CPU: Rozen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Storage: 90 GB SSD
Ultra – High preset, 2160p/60FPS
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070/Radeon RX 7800 XT
- VRAM: 12 GB
- DLSS/FSR2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Storage: 90 GB SSD
Below are the ray-tracing requirements for Alan Wake 2 on PC:
Ray-tracing Low – 1080p/30FPS:
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6800 XT
- VRAM: 8 GB
- DLSS/FSR2: Quality
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Storage: 90 GB SSD
Ray-tracing Medium with Path Tracing on – 1080p/60FPS
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4070
- VRAM: 12 GB
- DLSS/FSR2: Quality
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Storage: 90 GB SSD
Ray-tracing High with Path Tracing On – 2160p/60FPS
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4080
- VRAM: 16 GB
- DLSS/FSR2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Storage: 90 GB SSD
Hey PC gamers! Here you have a full list of PC system requirements for Alan Wake 2.— Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 20, 2023
🔦 #alanwake pic.twitter.com/7whRbJoVK5
As you can see, even the minimum PC specifications require a somewhat powerful GPU like the GeForce RXT 2060, and that and the associated specs only get you 1080p/30FPS in-game. For a 4K/60 FPS experience, you're going to need one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, doubly so for ray-tracing. Notably, no matter where your PC falls in the specification lineup, Alan Wake 2 requires an SSD for storage.
On the console side of things, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will have a 4K mode at 30FPS and a Performance mode that pushes the game to 60FPS. The performance mode will not be available on Xbox Series S, however.
Alan Wake 2 hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 27.
Are you picking up Alan Wake 2 next week? Let us know in the comments below!