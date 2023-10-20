Here Are The Alan Wake 2 PC Specs Required To Run Remedy's Action Thriller Game

Alan Wake 2 is almost here – originally due out on October 17, developer Remedy Entertainment delayed it earlier this year to its new release date of October 27. With less than a week to go, the studio has released the PC specs required to run Alan Wake 2 and it looks like you're going to need a beefy system to play it.

Here are the PC specifications for Alan Wake 2

Below, we'll break down the requirements for both ray-tracing modes and non-ray tracing.

Minimum – Low graphics preset, 1080p/30FPS:

GPU : GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6600

: GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6600 VRAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Quality

: Quality CPU : Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Recommended – Medium graphics preset, 1440p/30FPS:

GPU : GeForce RTX 3060/Radeon RX 6600 XT

: GeForce RTX 3060/Radeon RX 6600 XT VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Balanced

: Balanced CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Recommended – Medium preset, 1080p/60FPS:

GPU : GeForce RT 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT

: GeForce RT 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Performance

: Performance CPU : Rozen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Rozen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Ultra – High preset, 2160p/60FPS

GPU : GeForce RTX 4070/Radeon RX 7800 XT

: GeForce RTX 4070/Radeon RX 7800 XT VRAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Performance

: Performance CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Below are the ray-tracing requirements for Alan Wake 2 on PC:

Ray-tracing Low – 1080p/30FPS:

GPU : GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6800 XT

: GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6800 XT VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Quality

: Quality CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Ray-tracing Medium with Path Tracing on – 1080p/60FPS

GPU : GeForce RTX 4070

: GeForce RTX 4070 VRAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Quality

: Quality CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Ray-tracing High with Path Tracing On – 2160p/60FPS

GPU : GeForce RTX 4080

: GeForce RTX 4080 VRAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Performance

: Performance CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

As you can see, even the minimum PC specifications require a somewhat powerful GPU like the GeForce RXT 2060, and that and the associated specs only get you 1080p/30FPS in-game. For a 4K/60 FPS experience, you're going to need one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, doubly so for ray-tracing. Notably, no matter where your PC falls in the specification lineup, Alan Wake 2 requires an SSD for storage.

On the console side of things, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will have a 4K mode at 30FPS and a Performance mode that pushes the game to 60FPS. The performance mode will not be available on Xbox Series S, however.

Alan Wake 2 hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 27.

For more about Alan Wake 2, check out this New Gameplay Today for some Alan Wake gameplay and then watch this NGT for some Saga Anderson gameplay. After that, read our hands-on Alan Wake 2 impressions and then read our hands-on preview of Saga's side of the story so far.

Are you picking up Alan Wake 2 next week? Let us know in the comments below!