KartRider: Drift | New Gameplay Today

It's not easy to release a kart racer in a world where Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell gangbusters on Switch, but alas, Nexon is bucking the trend and not only releasing their own kart racer, but it's a free-to-play game, too. And it's a fun time!

Game Informer editor Wesley LeBlanc recently went hands-on with KartRider: Drift during the closed beta that ran from December 8 through December 15. During the beta, players were able to progress through 20 levels of both the free Battle Pass and Premium Battle Pass. Plus, two licenses of unique minigame-like challenges were available to play through, as were races in both the Item Mode and the Speed mode.

In this New Gameplay Today, your hosts Wesley and Alex Stadnik will walk you through all that this beta had to offer. Thanks for watching, and be sure to let us know what you think of this upcoming free-to-play kart racer.