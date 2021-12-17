New Gameplay Today
    https://youtu.be/5XDJGo4JyGE

    KartRider: Drift | New Gameplay Today

    by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 17, 2021 at 05:15 PM

    It's not easy to release a kart racer in a world where Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell gangbusters on Switch, but alas, Nexon is bucking the trend and not only releasing their own kart racer, but it's a free-to-play game, too. And it's a fun time! 

    Game Informer editor Wesley LeBlanc recently went hands-on with KartRider: Drift during the closed beta that ran from December 8 through December 15. During the beta, players were able to progress through 20 levels of both the free Battle Pass and Premium Battle Pass. Plus, two licenses of unique minigame-like challenges were available to play through, as were races in both the Item Mode and the Speed mode. 

    In this New Gameplay Today, your hosts Wesley and Alex Stadnik will walk you through all that this beta had to offer. Thanks for watching, and be sure to let us know what you think of this upcoming free-to-play kart racer. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    New Gameplay Today

    Tune into New Gameplay Today to see the latest hands-on previews of upcoming titles, as well as first looks at brand new games and popular titles receiving expanded content.

    Wesley LeBlanc
    Wesley LeBlanc
    Associate Editor
    Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
    Email Twitter

    Products In This Article

    KartRider: Driftcover

    KartRider: Drift

    Platform:
    PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
    Release Date:
    2022

    Popular Content

    GOTY 2021
    Game Informer&#039;s Top 10 Games Of 2021

    Game Informer's Top 10 Games Of 2021

    Feature
    The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

    The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

    Feature
    Game Informer&#039;s Holiday Buying Guide 2021

    Game Informer's Holiday Buying Guide 2021

    Feature
    The Top 10 Game Boy Games

    The Top 10 Game Boy Games

    Feature
    2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

    2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

    News
    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

    News
    Monster Slaying Survival Game Praey for the Gods Surprise Launches Today

    Monster Slaying Survival Game Praey for the Gods Surprise Launches Today

    News
    PlayStation Announces PS5 Covers And Three New DualSense Colors Coming Next Month

    PlayStation Announces PS5 Covers And Three New DualSense Colors Coming Next Month

    News
    Update: Slayer, Swat, Fiesta, And Free-For-All Playlists Now Live In Halo Infinite

    Update: Slayer, Swat, Fiesta, And Free-For-All Playlists Now Live In Halo Infinite

    News
    Dr. Disrespect Launches New AAA Studio With Call Of Duty, Halo Veterans

    Dr. Disrespect Launches New AAA Studio With Call Of Duty, Halo Veterans