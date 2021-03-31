New Gameplay Today Live
https://youtu.be/yU8fJrftI84

Outriders Day One – New Gameplay Today Live

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM

People Can Fly's Outriders RPG-shooter-hybrid is out tomorrow and we thought we'd celebrate by causing a little chaos of our own. We've had a lot of fun with the game's demo that's out now, and it's definitely a looter shooter that harkens back to fond memories of games like Borderlands, Destiny, Fallout, and People Can Fly's own Bulletstorm. So strap in tight, because we're going live! 

You can take to the world of Outriders solo or with friends to build up skills, explore untold dangers, make a new future for humanity, and figure out just what the heck that mystery signal really means. We loved our time with the shooter, which you can learn more about right here with our hands-on impressions, and we can't wait to see what this game has to offer beyond what the demo has to share. 

Join Alex Stadnik, Dan Tack, and Liana Ruppert as they become the badasses they were truly meant to be with Outriders. Will we finally be smart and choose different classes? Will we finally make a character we're happy with? Will Dan be able to put up with the shenanigans of Alex and Liana just running in like idiots? Tune in to find out! 

We're going live at 10:45 a.m. CT, so be sure to join in, chat with us, and make fun of us for how stupid and unstealthy we really are. Insult us with love. Or just send us some love, either way - come hang out! 

You can take on the dangerous world of Enoch for yourself, because Outriders arrives on April 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. Check out what else is new in the world of Outriders with our game hub, including how it's coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Products In This Article

Outriderscover

Outriders

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

