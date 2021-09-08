Mod Corner
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/DCDpCHanwtk

The Perfect No Man's Sky Mod Doesn't Exis...

by Liana Ruppert on Sep 08, 2021 at 02:44 PM

Want some Sean with your No Man's Sky experience? What about Sean as Sean as a spaceship that looks like Sean? We knew that'd get ya... Now, for those that may be wondering who the heck Sean is, this new No Man's Sky mod is referencing the man behind No Man's Sky and Hello Games himself: Sean Murray

Before anyone takes this mod too seriously, it's a joke. It basically puts Murray's head on top of ... well, everything. Including the player's head. Why? Because why not? The world is chaos and this mod is just paying homage to that in the best way possible. You can see even more of this beautiful (horrific) creation in the video at the top of the article, just be warned: the human mind can only handle so much perfection at once. 

 

The mod itself has a pretty hilarious track record too. If you go to the mod's listing on Nexus, a thread of tweets can be seen with Sean himself and the studio retweeting it, with the creator playfully adding that he will "have the last laugh" regarding the joking protest until the Frontier update arrives. Murray added that some of these textures aren't used in the game, adding that he will not "negotiate" with the meme mod tyrants. All in jest, but this is the kind of energy we want more of. Sometimes, you just got to laugh and not take things too seriously sometimes, and this mod reminds us to do just that. 

While this particular experience was emailed to me a billion and one different times, I do want to give credit to PC Gamer for being the first to write about it. Those are my people in the modding world, and we're going to go down on this Sean ship if it kills us. 

Interested in downloading it? Get this bad boy right here.  

So how will you be Seaning up your No Man's Sean? Sound off with your thoughts on this week's Mod Corner in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

No Man&#039;s Skycover

No Man's Sky

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
August 9, 2016 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
July 24, 2018 (Xbox One), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Preview
The Most Important Addition To Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

The Most Important Addition To Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Combat Pacing

News
Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA&#039;s Frostbite

Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite